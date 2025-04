𝑻𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒐𝒐 𝑺𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 | 𝑫𝒊𝒏𝒐𝒔 𝑴𝒊𝒕𝒐𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒖 🖋️



Introducing the new PAOTV series of CLUB 1908, where we break down the art and the philosophy that shaped each piece of ink!



In the first episode, Dinos Mitoglou shares his own story and memories behind each of his… pic.twitter.com/vMdeMWzYXo