Ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης έκανε την εξής ανάρτηση στο Χ στα αγγλικά για τους σεισμούς στη Μιανμάρ και την Ταϊλάνδη.

«The news and images from Myanmar and Thailand are heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the earthquake. On behalf of all Greeks, I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims».

«Τα νέα και οι εικόνες από τη Μιανμάρ και την Ταϊλάνδη είναι αποκαρδιωτικά. Η σκέψη μας είναι με όλους τους πληγέντες από τον σεισμό. Εκ μέρους όλων των Ελλήνων, εκφράζω τα θερμά μου συλλυπητήρια στις οικογένειες των θυμάτων».