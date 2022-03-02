Φουλ της πρεμιέρας και τον Μάρτιο – Αναλυτικά οι σειρές που θα βγουν στον «αέρα»
Δείτε αναλυτικά τη λίστα
Ο Μάρτιος ίσως να μην είναι και ο πιο πλούσιος τηλεοπτικός μήνας που έχει έρθει ωστόσο έχει αρκετές επιστροφές μεγάλων σειρών (Outlander, The Last Kingdom, Bridgerton) και μερικές πολυαναμενόμενες νέες σειρές κάνουν την έναρξη τους (Halo, Moon Knight).
Αν δεν ξέρετε τι να δείτε εμείς ήδη έχουμε κάνει 10 προτάσεις για αυτόν τον μήνα που έχουμε ξεχωρίσει:
Ακολουθεί αναλυτικά η λίστα του lordoftheseries.gr παρακάτω:
- Μάρτιος 1 Worst Roommate Ever Netflix
- Μάρτιος 1 The Guardians of Justice Netflix
- Μάρτιος 1 The Larry David Story HBO
- Μάρτιος 3 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Netflix
- Μάρτιος 3 The Dropout Hulu
- Μαρτιος 3 Star Trek: Picard Paramount+
- Μάρτιος 3 Joe vs Carole Peacock
- Μάρτιος 3 Dicktown FX
- Μάρτιος 4 Pieces of Her Netflix
- Μάρτιος 4 The Boys Presents: Diabolical Prime Video
- Μάρτιος 4 Central Park Apple TV+
- Μάρτιος 4 Lucy and Desi Prime Video
- Μάρτιος 6 The Circus Showtime
- Μάρτιος 6 Outlander Starz
- Μάρτιος 6 Shining Vale Starz
- Μάρτιος 6 Unexpected TLC
- Μάρτιος 6 The Courtship NBC
- Μάρτιος 6 Transplant NBC
- Μάρτιος 6 Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty HBO
- Μάρτιος 7 The Chelsea Detective Acorn TV
- Μάρτιος 8 The Thing About Pam NBC
- Μάρτιος 9 Queer Eye Germany Netflix
- Μάρτιος 9 Kung Fu The CW
- Μάρτιος 9/10 The Last Kingdom Netflix/Cosmote Tv
- Μάρτιος 10 That Dirty Black Bag AMC+
- Μάρτιος 10 Bust Down Peacock
- Μάρτιος 10 Theodosia HBO Max
- Μάρτιος 10 Ghost Adventures Discovery+
- Μάρτιος 10 Love, Life & Everything in Between Netflix
- Μάρτιος 11 Upload Prime Video
- Μάρτιος 11 Charmed The CW
- Μάρτιος 11 The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Apple TV+
- Μάρτιος 11 The Ghost Town Terror, Discovery+
- Μάρτιος 15 Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation Netflix
- Μάρτιος 15 Young Rock NBC
- Μάρτιος 15 Mr. Mayor NBC
- Μάρτιος 16 Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. Netflix
- Μάρτιος 17 Below Deck Down Under Peacock
- Μάρτιος 17 Call Me Kat Fox
- Μάρτιος 17 Welcome to Flatch Fox
- Μάρτιος 18 Human Resources Netflix
- Μάρτιος 18 Life & Beth Hulu
- Μάρτιος 18 WeCrashed Apple TV+
- Μάρτιος 20 Riverdale The CW
- Μάρτιος 20 Sandition PBS
- Μάρτιος 20 Before We Die PBS
- Μάρτιος 24 Atlanta FX
- Μάρτιος 24 Halo Paramount+/Cosmote Tv
- Μάρτιος 25 Pachinko Apple TV+
- Μάρτιος 25 Bridgerton Netflix
- Μάρτιος 25 Tomorrow Netflix
- Μάρτιος 28 Thermae Romae Novae Netflix
- Μάρτιος 29 The Girl From Plainville Hulu
- Μάρτιος 30 Moon Knight Disney+
- Μάρτιος 31 Julia HBO Max
