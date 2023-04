🇰🇪 Malindi, #Kenya – Kenyan investigators exhumed more bodies from mass graves linked to a starvation cult in the forest of Shakahola.

✍️ Read #AFP's story by @dylangamba: https://t.co/FThdYiUfx7

📸 Pictures by @YasuyoshiChiba #Kenyacult #AFPPhoto pic.twitter.com/ThbCt3gNjy