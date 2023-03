I have just held a meeting of the Staff – for the first time away, in Dnipro.Right here – in the strategic city of the center of our country, after visiting Marhanets and Nikopol, Zaporizhzhia, the frontline positions of our warriors in the Zaporizhzhia region.The commanders of the operational areas reported the actual situation – General Syrskyi, General Tarnavskyi – they were there in person – those who lead the defense in the Donetsk region, in the hottest areas. There were also online reports by commanders of the operational and strategic groups of troops covering the south and the north.There was a report by the Commander-in-Chief, the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate.I want to thank the warriors of our intelligence for the powerful work today in Bakhmut, the "Kraken" unit, as always – top level. Well done, guys!At the Staff’s meeting, we discussed the overall situation in the frontline areas, the reinforcement and protection of our borders along the entire length of the front – from the Kherson region to the Kharkiv region.Every commander understands that the enemy must be held accountable for every attack on our cities and villages, on our people. For Slovyansk, for Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka, for Avdiivka and Toretsk, for all the pain of Ukrainians – and not only during the full-scale war, but also since 2014.Dnipro has been our fortress for more than 9 years, all this time supporting the front and warriors. It is here, in Dnipro, that since 2014, thousands of our soldiers have been saved after being wounded. Dnipro concentrated the work of volunteers – from the first weeks of aggression in 2014.I thank you, Dnipro, I thank everyone here in the city who helps Ukraine stand, stand strong and beat the occupier.Together we will win.Glory to Ukraine!