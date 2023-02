It is now and in Ukraine that the fate of the world order, which is based on rules, on humanity, on predictability, is being decided. And today, President Biden and I talked, in particular, about how to do everything to ensure our common victory this year in the war that Russia unleashed.The specific steps for this are known. Our defense needs for this are known. The active actions required for this – the actions of our warriors at the front first of all – are also well known to our partners. All we need is determination.Today I saw such determination of President Biden and the United States of America. And I want to thank Mr. President for this visit and for the talks – really useful talks.I am also thankful, on behalf of all Ukrainians, to all Americans – ordinary people and community leaders, members of Congress from both parties, and all members of President Biden's team – for bringing our relationship – between Ukraine and America – to a historically most meaningful level. We can be called true allies, and our alliance with America truly strengthens the world.Glory to all who fight for Ukraine!Thank you to everyone who helps!May the memory of everyone who gave life for the freedom of Ukraine live forever!Glory to Ukraine!