Έτσι φαίνεται ο τυφώνας Ντόριαν από τον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό

Σαρωτικό είναι το πέρασμα του τυφώνα Ντόριαν από τις Μπαχάμες, όπου αφήνει πίσω του πέντε νεκρούς και τεράστιες καταστροφές.

Ο Ντόριαν, τυφώνας κατηγορίας πέντε, θεωρείται από τους ισχυρότερους που έχουν ποτέ καταγραφεί στον Ατλαντικό.

Εντυπωσιακές είναι οι εικόνες του τυφώνα που καταγράφηκαν από το διάστημα, και συγκεκριμένα από τον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό.

.@astro_christina captured these images of #HurricaneDorian on Sept. 2 from the space station as the storm churned over the northwestern Bahamas. #Hurricane #Dorian pic.twitter.com/rC8Q2pORIo — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 2, 2019

Cameras outside the station captured views at 11:27 a.m. ET on Sept. 2 of #HurricaneDorian over the northwestern Bahamas. The @NWSNHC said Dorian was almost stationary, moving toward the west at just 1 mile an hour just over 100 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. pic.twitter.com/b6ph2teoIZ — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 2, 2019