Έτσι φαίνεται ο τυφώνας Ντόριαν από τον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
9:23
03/09/2019
Σαρωτικό είναι το πέρασμα του τυφώνα Ντόριαν από τις Μπαχάμες, όπου αφήνει πίσω του πέντε νεκρούς και τεράστιες καταστροφές.

Ο Ντόριαν, τυφώνας κατηγορίας πέντε, θεωρείται από τους ισχυρότερους που έχουν ποτέ καταγραφεί στον Ατλαντικό.

Εντυπωσιακές είναι οι εικόνες του τυφώνα που καταγράφηκαν από το διάστημα, και συγκεκριμένα από τον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό.

