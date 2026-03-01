Οι Φρουροί της Επανάστασης επιβεβαίωσαν ότι χτύπησαν τρία αμερικανικά και βρετανικά τάνκερ με βαλλιστικό πύραυλο στα Στενά του Ορμούζ, την ώρα που περίπου 150 τάνκερ περιμένουν έξω από τα Στενά, καθώς το πρόβλημα ασφαλείας είναι πλέον πολύ σοβαρό.

Παράλληλα, έγινε γνωστό ότι υπάρχει ένας νεκρός, μέλος πληρώματος, σε πλοίο υπό σημαία Νήσων Μάρσαλ, το οποίο χτυπήθηκε στον Κόλπο του Ομάν.

Η εικόνα από τα Στενά του Ορμούζ