Περισσότεροι από 200 πυροσβέστες κλήθηκαν να αντιμετωπίσουν πυρκαγιά στο North St Mary’s, στα δυτικά του Σίδνεϊ στην Αυστραλία, αφού μια μονάδα διαχείρισης αποβλήτων πήρε φωτιά αργά το βράδυ του Σαββάτου.

Μια δεξαμενή χημικών εκτοξεύτηκε στον αέρα από την έκρηξη που ακολούθησε, σύμφωνα με την Πυροσβεστική της Νέας Νότιας Ουαλίας, η οποία πρόσθεσε ότι κομμάτια «μπλόκ από σκυρόδεμα στο μέγεθος γροθιάς» έπεσαν βροχή στο σημείο.

Δύο πυροσβέστες υπέστησαν ελαφρά τραύματα στα χέρια ενώ αντιμετώπιζαν την πυρκαγιά, αλλά δεν έχουν αναφερθεί άλλοι τραυματισμοί, σύμφωνα με το BBC.

Δεν είναι γνωστό τι προκάλεσε την πυρκαγιά.

Δείτε βίντεο: