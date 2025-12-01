Περισσότεροι από 200 πυροσβέστες κλήθηκαν να αντιμετωπίσουν πυρκαγιά στο North St Mary’s, στα δυτικά του Σίδνεϊ στην Αυστραλία, αφού μια μονάδα διαχείρισης αποβλήτων πήρε φωτιά αργά το βράδυ του Σαββάτου.

Μια δεξαμενή χημικών εκτοξεύτηκε στον αέρα από την έκρηξη που ακολούθησε, σύμφωνα με την Πυροσβεστική της Νέας Νότιας Ουαλίας, η οποία πρόσθεσε ότι κομμάτια «μπλόκ από σκυρόδεμα στο μέγεθος γροθιάς» έπεσαν βροχή στο σημείο.

Δύο πυροσβέστες υπέστησαν ελαφρά τραύματα στα χέρια ενώ αντιμετώπιζαν την πυρκαγιά, αλλά δεν έχουν αναφερθεί άλλοι τραυματισμοί, σύμφωνα με το BBC.

Δεν είναι γνωστό τι προκάλεσε την πυρκαγιά.

Δείτε βίντεο:

A massive chemical factory fire at North St Marys erupted before midnight, creating towering fireballs reaching 150 metres into the sky and explosive blasts that rocked suburbs across Sydney's west. pic.twitter.com/2PUKwXGkFx

A massive blast shakes a waste facility in Australia, sending a towering fireball into the night sky as firefighters scramble to control the fire. pic.twitter.com/xFdrtJpVki

🎥#WATCH | A fire at a waste facility in Australia's New South Wales sent flames into the sky on Sunday (November 30), authorities said, as officials launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.



More shorts and videos ⏬https://t.co/1Nrj6RxnOg



Stay updated with all… pic.twitter.com/46NJ6ZQ6cf