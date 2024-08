Ankara prisoners exchange: Among released are political prisoners Ilya Yashin, Vladimir Kara-Murza, Oleg Orlov, Liliya Chanysheva, Andrei Pivovarov, Sasha Skochilenko and others, as well as Evan Gershkovich and our colleague Alsu Kurmasheva.



Photo: President of the US pic.twitter.com/cfAKfgc9hX