𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐦 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭: Champions League bound?🌲



❗️ 70 teams won 40+ pts through 20 games in a PL season. Only 4 finished lower than 4th

❗️ None finished lower than 6th after winning 40+ pts through 20 games



The Opta supercomputer assesses Forest's UCL chances… ⬇️