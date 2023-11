❗️Eintracht Frankfurt is also in concrete negotiations with Fotis #Ioannidis! But it’s not a done deal yet.



➡️ Transfer fee: Around €7-8m plus add-ons (The same package as with Durosinmi)



➡️ As reported: #SGE is pushing for two new strikers to replace Kolo Muani in winter.… pic.twitter.com/2AoceD46ZR