🚨FC Porto and SL Benfica are monitoring the situation of AZ Alkmaar's 24-year-old striker Vangelis Pavlidis. 🐲#FCPorto 🦅#SLBenfica



◾Clubs from the La Liga, Bundesliga, Italian Serie A and the Premier League are also linked with the Greek striker. 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/4QPfIvI4mL