Με μεγάλο νικητή την ταινία Power of the Dog της Jane Campion η οποία απέσπασε τα βραβεία Καλύτερης Ταινίας και Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας ολοκληρώθηκε η 75η τελετής απονομής των βραβείων της Βρετανικής Ακαδημίας Κινηματογράφου (BAFTA).

Την τελετή που πραγματοποιήθηκε στο Albert Ηall στο Λονδίνο παρουσίασε η γνωστή Αυστραλή ηθοποιός, κωμικός και συγγραφέας Rebel Wilson.

Η φετινή απονομή πραγματοποιήθηκε σε χαμηλούς τόνους λόγω του πολέμου στην Ουκρανία.

Αναλυτικά οι νικητές των BAFTA 2022 (με bold):

Καλύτερη ταινία

  • Belfast
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Power of the Dog

Α΄ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

  • Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
  • Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
  • Emilia Jones – Coda
  • Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
  • Joanna Scanlan – After Love
  • Tessa Thompson – Passing

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

  • Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
  • Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
  • Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
  • Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
  • Will Smith – King Richard

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

  • Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
  • Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
  • Ariana Debose – West Side Story
  • Ann Dowd – Mass
  • Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
  • Ruth Negga – Passing

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

  • Mike Faist – West Side Story
  • Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur – Coda
  • Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
  • Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BAFTA 2022 – Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία

  • After Love
  • Ali & Ava
  • Belfast
  • Boiling Point
  • Cyrano
  • Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
  • House of Gucci
  • Last Night in Soho
  • No Time to Die
  • Passing

BAFTA 2022 – Σκηνοθεσία

  • After Love – Aleem Khan
  • Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
  • Happening – Audrey Diwan
  • Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
  • The Power of the Dog- Jane Campion
  • Titane – Julia Ducournau

Καλύτερη Μη Αγγλόφωνη Ταινία

  • Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
  • The Hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
  • Parallel Mothers – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
  • Petite Maman- Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
  • The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Ντοκιμαντέρ

  • Becoming Cousteau – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
  • Cow- Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
  • Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
  • The Rescue – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk
  • Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Ahmir “ Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Ταινία Animation

  • Encanto – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer
  • Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
  • Luca – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
  • The Mitchells Vs the Machines – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

  • Coda – Sian Heder
  • Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
  • Dune – Denis Villeneuve
  • The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
  • The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

  • Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
  • Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
  • Don’t Look Up – Adam Mckay
  • King Richard – Zach Baylin
  • Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

BAFTA 2022 – Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας

  • Dune – Greig Fraser
  • Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
  • No Time to Die – Linus Sandgren
  • The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Μοντάζ

  • Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
  • Dune – Joe Walker
  • Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen
  • No Time to Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
  • Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson

Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

  • Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton
  • Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
  • Dune – Hans Zimmer
  • The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
  • The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

BAFTA 2022 – Rising Star

  • Ariana Debose
  • Harris Dickinson
  • Lashana Lynch
  • Millicent Simmonds
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee

BAFTA 2022 – Σχεδιασμός Κοστουμιών

  • Cruella – Jenny Beavan
  • Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini
  • Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
  • The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero
  • Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις

  • Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
  • Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
  • Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
  • House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής

  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • The French Dispatch
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Ήχος

  • Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
  • Last Night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
  • No Time to Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
  • A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
  • West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

BAFTA 2022 – Ειδικά εφέ

  • Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
  • Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
  • The Matrix Resurrections” – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
  • No Time to Die – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

Βρετανική Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

  • The Black Cop – Cherish Oteka
  • Femme – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
  • The Palace – Jo Prichard
  • Stuffed – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea
  • Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

Βρετανική Ταινία Animation Μικρού Μήκους

  • Affairs of the Art – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
  • Do Not Feed the Pigeons – Jordi Morera
  • Night of the Living Dread – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

BAFTA 2022 – Casting

  • Boiling Point – Carolyn Mcleod
  • Dune – Francine Maisler
  • The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
  • King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
  • West Side Story – Cindy Tolan

Καλύτερο Ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό Σεναριογράφο, Σκηνοθέτη ή Παραγωγό

  • After Love, Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
  • Boiling Point Philip Barantini, James Cummings (Writers), Hester Ruoff (Producer)
  • The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) 
  • Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)
  • Passing, Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
