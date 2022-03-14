Βραβεία Bafta: Μεγάλος νικητής η ταινία «The Power of the Dog»
Η ταινία επιστημονικής φαντασίας Dune απέσπασε 5 τεχνικά βραβεία - Δείτε αναλυτικά όλους τους μεγάλους νικητές
Με μεγάλο νικητή την ταινία Power of the Dog της Jane Campion η οποία απέσπασε τα βραβεία Καλύτερης Ταινίας και Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας ολοκληρώθηκε η 75η τελετής απονομής των βραβείων της Βρετανικής Ακαδημίας Κινηματογράφου (BAFTA).
Την τελετή που πραγματοποιήθηκε στο Albert Ηall στο Λονδίνο παρουσίασε η γνωστή Αυστραλή ηθοποιός, κωμικός και συγγραφέας Rebel Wilson.
Η φετινή απονομή πραγματοποιήθηκε σε χαμηλούς τόνους λόγω του πολέμου στην Ουκρανία.
Αναλυτικά οι νικητές των BAFTA 2022 (με bold):
Καλύτερη ταινία
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
Α΄ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones – Coda
- Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
- Joanna Scanlan – After Love
- Tessa Thompson – Passing
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
- Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
- Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
- Will Smith – King Richard
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
- Ariana Debose – West Side Story
- Ann Dowd – Mass
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Ruth Negga – Passing
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
- Mike Faist – West Side Story
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – Coda
- Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
- Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
BAFTA 2022 – Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time to Die
- Passing
BAFTA 2022 – Σκηνοθεσία
- After Love – Aleem Khan
- Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
- Happening – Audrey Diwan
- Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Power of the Dog- Jane Campion
- Titane – Julia Ducournau
Καλύτερη Μη Αγγλόφωνη Ταινία
- Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
- The Hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
- Parallel Mothers – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
- Petite Maman- Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
- The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm
Ντοκιμαντέρ
- Becoming Cousteau – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
- Cow- Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
- Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
- The Rescue – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk
- Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Ahmir “ Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
Ταινία Animation
- Encanto – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer
- Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
- Luca – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
- The Mitchells Vs the Machines – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
- Coda – Sian Heder
- Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
- Dune – Denis Villeneuve
- The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
- Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
- Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up – Adam Mckay
- King Richard – Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
BAFTA 2022 – Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας
- Dune – Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
- No Time to Die – Linus Sandgren
- The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
Μοντάζ
- Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
- Dune – Joe Walker
- Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen
- No Time to Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
- Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson
Πρωτότυπη Μουσική
- Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton
- Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
- Dune – Hans Zimmer
- The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
- The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
BAFTA 2022 – Rising Star
- Ariana Debose
- Harris Dickinson
- Lashana Lynch
- Millicent Simmonds
- Kodi Smit-McPhee
BAFTA 2022 – Σχεδιασμός Κοστουμιών
- Cruella – Jenny Beavan
- Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini
- Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
- The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero
- Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις
- Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
- Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
- Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
- House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Ήχος
- Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
- Last Night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
- No Time to Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
- A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
- West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
BAFTA 2022 – Ειδικά εφέ
- Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
- The Matrix Resurrections” – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
- No Time to Die – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
Βρετανική Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους
- The Black Cop – Cherish Oteka
- Femme – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
- The Palace – Jo Prichard
- Stuffed – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea
- Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
Βρετανική Ταινία Animation Μικρού Μήκους
- Affairs of the Art – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
- Do Not Feed the Pigeons – Jordi Morera
- Night of the Living Dread – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
BAFTA 2022 – Casting
- Boiling Point – Carolyn Mcleod
- Dune – Francine Maisler
- The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
- King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
- West Side Story – Cindy Tolan
Καλύτερο Ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό Σεναριογράφο, Σκηνοθέτη ή Παραγωγό
- After Love, Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
- Boiling Point Philip Barantini, James Cummings (Writers), Hester Ruoff (Producer)
- The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director)
- Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)
- Passing, Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
