Today marks the begging of the #backtoschool2022 campaign in Limpopo Province. Limpopo Premier Hon.Chupu Stanley Mathabatha has deployed all the MECs to vist schools in the province to encourage and motivate the learners as they start with their school journey. Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba also visited Gwenane High School in Mogalakwena Municipality, under Waterberg District. During the motivational adress, the MEC contined to touch on many critical issues that hinders development, and success of our learners including teenage pregnancy, drug abuse, and went on to encourage the learners who are 18 years and above to be vaccinated. The MEC is accompanied by a team of vaccinators.