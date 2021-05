So a typical short uneventful flight from Sacramento to San Diego, early Sunday morning, on Southwest Airlines, turns violent. As we are pulling up to the gate, a woman in the back row took off her seat belt and stood up. The flight attendant told her to keep her seat belt fastened while we were still moving. What I saw was the flight attendant in the front suddenly start screaming “No, No, No! Stop!”, and running toward the back. I thought maybe someone was trying to open the back doors at first, but the woman in the back was attacking the flight attendant, punching her in the head. While the flight attendant was staggering back with a bloody face, we were all told to stay in our seats while they brought in police to remove the unruly passenger.Good grief people. Lady, welcome to the “no fly list”.