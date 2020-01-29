Η Γκρέτα Τούνμπεργκ καταχωρεί με εμπορικά σήματα το όνομά της

Όπως ανακοίνωσε η Γκρέτα Τούνμπεργκ με ανάρτησή της σε μέσο κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, η έφηβη Σουηδή ακτιβίστρια θα επιδιώξει πνευματικά δικαιώματα για τη χρήση του ονόματός της, καθώς και να καταχωρήσει με εμπορικό σήμα συνθήματα του περιβαλλοντικού κινήματος που ξεκίνησε για «την προστασία του κινήματος και των δραστηριοτήτων της».
Τα εμπορικά σήματα θα αφορούν το όνομά της, καθώς και τα συνθήματα «Παρασκευές για το Μέλλον» («Fridays for Future» στα αγγλικά και «Skolstrejk for klimatet» στα σουηδικά) και άλλων παρεμφερών φράσεων του μαθητικού κινήματος, το οποίο ξεκίνησε από την πρωτοβουλία της Τούνμπεργκ για την αντιμετώπιση της κλιματικής αλλαγής.
Η 17χρονη, το πρόσωπο της χρονιάς από το περιοδικό Time για το 2019, τόνισε μέσω Instagram πως υπήρξαν «ατυχείς» περιπτώσεις όπου το όνομά της χρησιμοποιήθηκε «για επικοινωνία με άτομα υψηλού προφίλ, πολιτικούς, μέσα ενημέρωσης, καλλιτέχνες κ.α.», καθώς και με μη εξουσιοδοτημένες εράνους.
Η καταχώρηση εμπορικών σημάτων θα «επιτρέψει την αφιλοκερδή νομική μου βοήθεια για να προβαίνω στις απαραίτητες ενέργειες εναντίον ατόμων ή εταιριών και άλλων που προσπαθούν να χρησιμοποιούν εμένα και το κίνημα για σκοπούς που δεν ευθυγραμμίζονται με όσα συμβολίζει το κίνημα», είπε η νεαρή ακτιβίστρια για το περιβάλλον.
«Οι "Παρασκευές για το Μέλλον" είναι ένα παγκόσμιο κίνημα που ιδρύθηκε από εμένα. Ανήκει σε όλους που παίρνουν μέρος σε αυτό, πρώτα από όλα στους νέους. Μπορεί και πρέπει να μην χρησιμοποιείται για ατομικούς ή εμπορικούς σκοπούς», σημείωσε.
Επίσης, συμπλήρωσε πως η ίδια και η οικογένειά της καταχώρησαν ένα μη κερδοσκοπικό ίδρυμα «για τη διαχείριση χρημάτων (δικαιώματα πνευματικής ιδιοκτησίας, δωρεές, χρηματικά έπαθλα κλπ) με έναν απολύτως διαφανές τρόπο».
Ο στόχος του ιδρύματος είναι «η προώθηση της οικολογικής, της κλιματικής και της κοινωνικής βιωσιμότητας καθώς και της ψυχικής υγείας».
View this post on Instagram
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta