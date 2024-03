🇷🇺🇸🇰 FM Sergey Lavrov during talks with Slovakia's FM Juraj Blanar:



🤝 We prefer to collaborate with states where elected governments give top priority to national interests, as #Slovakia, #Hungary and many other countries do. We respect this.



