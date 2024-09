Here are the healthiest sleep positions for your spine!😴 *Stomach Sleeping is a no no! You have to turn your head all night in order to breathe, this dampens signals between the brain and body, which may actually cause you to feel worse in the morning!❌ *Side Sleeping- Place a pillow between the arms and legs to maintain proper alignment!✅ *Back Sleeping- Place a pillow under your knees to take any pressure off of the lower back, and keep your spine perfectly aligned!✅ 📢Save this for later and share with a friend who needs it! • • • #sleep #sleeping #backpain #neckpain #stomachsleeper #sidesleeper #backsleeper #pillow #sleeptips #posture #alignment #spine #sleepbetter #rest #healthtips