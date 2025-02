Fly over the submarine volcano Columbo, near Santorini, showcasing in 3D envrionment seismic events from January 25 until today. Santorini is currently facing an extreme seismic situation, highlighting the region’s ongoing geological unrest.🟡 Yellow dots represent the recent seismic events from January 25 until now (5 February 2025).🔵 Blue circles represent historic seismic events with a magnitude of less than 6R.🔴 Red dots mark historic seismic events >6 R like the 1956 Amorgos earthquake, one of the most powerful events in the area’s history.🟥――🟥 Red lines represent faults with high risk and🟨――🟨 Yellow lines represent faults with medium risk.#santorini #seismicsequence #seismicactivity #volcano #kolumbo #σεισμικήδραστηριότητα #ηφαίστειο #Σαντορίνη #Κολούμπο #βαθυμετρία #ρήγματαBathymetry data: Nomikou et al. (2019), Onshore data: CopernicusSeismic data: NKUA – Department of Geophysics, Faults data: NOA#καράντζαλος #nomikou