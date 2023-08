‼️On June 26th, Georgi Nikolaev (aged 26), attacked his ex girlfriend, Debora Mihaylova (aged 18). He beat her up resulting in a broken nose & a concussion. He cut her breasts, arms and legs with a box cutter knife, resulting in 400 stitches. Some of the wounds are up to 40cm long, deep to the flesh. He violently shaved her head, resulting on numerous cuts and wounds on her scalp. The judge ruled it a MINOR BODILY INJURY and let him FREE. Georgi Nikolaev at the time of the attack, was on probation for domestic abuse. He has two other (documented) cases of abuse. The case uncovered a YEARS LONG culture of men sharing 18+ content of girls, beating them up & shaving their heads, in the city it happened (Stara Zagora, Bulgaria). Georgi Nikolaev was arrested on the 30th of JULY, on the basis of threats to end the victims life on multiple occassions prior the attack. 30th of July – three days before the public found out about the case & put pressure on the justice system.