The demolition of rubble in Uman, at the site hit by the Russian missile, continued all day. At the moment, it is known about 23 dead, among them four children. My condolences to families and friends…All those who were saved – residents of this building and neighboring buildings, which, unfortunately, were affected by the blast wave – are provided with the necessary assistance. I thank everyone who participated in the rescue operation and supports the rescued people.A missile on Uman, a city that is absolutely peaceful, known to the whole world for hosting tens of thousands of Hasidic pilgrims every year… Only absolute evil can unleash such terror against Ukraine.Two Ukrainian women were killed in Dnipropetrovsk region in today's missile attack. Mother and daughter. Olha, born in 1992, and Veronika, born in 2020. This child has not yet turned three years old! Eternal memory!.. Condolences to the family, condolences to loved ones…Today, our Air Force managed to shoot down most of the Russian missiles – 21 out of 23. If not for this, the terrorist state would have managed to claim many more casualties, more lives. And this proves once again that we can stop terror and save people only with weapons. I thank everyone who helps Ukraine!Glory to all our soldiers who are now in battle, at combat posts, on combat missions! Thank you to the people of Ukraine!Glory to Ukraine!