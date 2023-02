Today's meeting of the Staff is extended and detailed. Including reports from the frontline – from our commanders in the hottest directions.Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny reported on the overall frontline situation and enemy missile attacks on our positions. The reports on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions evoke particular emotions. We are doing our best to deter enemy attacks there – constant intense assaults, which Russia does not stop, even though it suffers huge losses there.General Syrskyi reported on the Bakhmut and Lyman directions. Fierce battles are taking place. We are doing everything to support our guys. General Tarnavskyi reported on the fighting in the Avdiivka and other directions. The invaders are using the entire range of weapons against our guys there, including CS gas grenades. But very importantly, despite all the pressure on our forces, the frontline has not changed.I am grateful to all our warriors, all soldiers and sergeants, officers and generals who are defending the respective frontline areas.Other commanders of our Defense and Security Forces also reported to the Staff. Nayev, North, and Odesa operational and strategic group of troops, Moskalyov – I heard their reports, the situation has not changed significantly.Intelligence – Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Budanov – on the real essence of Russia's trifle with rhetoric about strategic weapons.We pay full attention to every detail of our Defense Plan and the enemy's ambitions.Glory to our warriors! Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken by Russia and this war!Glory to Ukraine!