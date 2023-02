Today, I held a regular meeting of the Staff. There are many issues. The key is actions on the frontline. In the Donetsk region and other directions. Particular attention is paid to Bakhmut. To our defense. To the occupier's attempts to surround the city and break the defense there. We are countering them. I am grateful to every warrior who ensures counteraction with his resilience!Today, I would like to commend the warriors of the 54th and 93rd separate mechanized brigades, the 15th separate battalion of the 128th mountain assault brigade. Thank you, warriors, for your bravery and steadfastness! For the resilience Ukraine needs so much.Today at the meeting of the Staff we also discussed the supply of ammunition to our warriors. Artillery is one of the key factors. As always, the Commander-in-Chief and the commanders of the directions delivered reports. The head of intelligence reported on the occupier's current plans.Glory to all who fight for Ukraine! Glory to each and every one who works for our country!