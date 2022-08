It's almost night, our main day, Independence Day of Ukraine, is coming to an end. But our independence does not end and will never end. And there will be our 32nd Independence Day, and 33rd, and all the following ones, as long as time on earth lasts. Ukraine will live forever. And it will only get stronger every day. Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this moment, there are 22 dead, five of them burned in the car, an 11-year-old teenager died, a Russian missile destroyed his house.Search and rescue operations at the railway station will continue. We will definitely make the occupiers bear responsibility for everything they have done. And we will certainly drive the invaders out of our land. Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken by these invaders, these enemies.Eternal glory to all our warriors! Glory to our people!Glory to our Ukrainian strong world, our independence, our nation! Glory to all of you!Glory to Ukraine!