The name HIMARS has become almost native to our people – just like Javelin or NLAW, like "Stugna" or "Neptune" earlier.And it is obvious that the next equally important name will appear from modern air defense systems, which we are requesting from partners. The representatives of our state did not stop working for a single day to obtain an effective air defense system. And we have certain agreements on this, there is certain success that allows us to destroy part of the missiles, but a completely different speed and scale of protection is required.Russian terror must lose. And this will be our joint victory – of the Ukrainian and American nations.