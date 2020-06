Δολοφονία Τζορτζ Φλόιντ: Συγκλονιστικό βίντεο με το τετ-α-τετ του αδελφού του νεκρού με την αστυνομία της Μινεάπολης

All four officers involved in the death of George Floyd were “complicit," including the three who haven't been arrested, says Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, responding to a question asked by @sarasidnerCNN on behalf of Floyd’s brother. https://t.co/JiE3Mx8xF2 pic.twitter.com/yalvaWfpDV

— CNN (@CNN) June 1, 2020