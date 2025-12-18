Επίθεση με μη επανδρωμένα οχήματα από την Ουκρανία χτύπησε πλοίο στο λιμάνι Ραστόφ στον Ντον, με θύματα μεταξύ των μελών του πληρώματος, χωρίς να διευκρινίζεται αν πρόκειται για νεκρούς ή τραυματίες, όπως ανακοίνωσε μετά τα μεσάνυχτα της Τετάρτης προς Πέμπτη μέσω Telegram ο περιφερειάρχης Γιούρι Σλιούσαρ.

Ο κ. Σλιούσαρ έκανε επίσης λόγο για πλήγματα σε υπό ανέγερση πολυκατοικία και σπίτια που πήραν φωτιά στην πόλη, προσθέτοντας πως «διευκρινίζονται» πληροφορίες για θύματα.

Σύμφωνα με τις αναφορές, τουλάχιστον πέντε εκρήξεις σημειώθηκαν στα βόρεια και κεντρικά σημεία του Ροστόφ.