Επίθεση με μη επανδρωμένα οχήματα από την Ουκρανία χτύπησε πλοίο στο λιμάνι Ραστόφ στον Ντον, με θύματα μεταξύ των μελών του πληρώματος, χωρίς να διευκρινίζεται αν πρόκειται για νεκρούς ή τραυματίες, όπως ανακοίνωσε μετά τα μεσάνυχτα της Τετάρτης προς Πέμπτη μέσω Telegram ο περιφερειάρχης Γιούρι Σλιούσαρ.

Ukrainian forces attacked a vessel in the port of Rostov-on-Don



According to preliminary information, there are casualties among the crew, the regional governor said.



Reports indicate at least five explosions in the northern and central parts of Rostov. pic.twitter.com/wmbvgIh9er — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 17, 2025

Ο κ. Σλιούσαρ έκανε επίσης λόγο για πλήγματα σε υπό ανέγερση πολυκατοικία και σπίτια που πήραν φωτιά στην πόλη, προσθέτοντας πως «διευκρινίζονται» πληροφορίες για θύματα.

🇺🇦🇷🇺 A residential building in Rostov-on-Don (Russia) was damaged following a Ukrainian attack on the city.



📍 Geolocation: 47.23464, 39.61284@GeoConfirmed @Liveuamap @UAControlMap



1/2 pic.twitter.com/jhAvonOJsm — Zaryon OSINT (@zarGEOINT) December 17, 2025

Σύμφωνα με τις αναφορές, τουλάχιστον πέντε εκρήξεις σημειώθηκαν στα βόρεια και κεντρικά σημεία του Ροστόφ.