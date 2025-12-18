Επίθεση με μη επανδρωμένα οχήματα από την Ουκρανία χτύπησε πλοίο στο λιμάνι Ραστόφ στον Ντον, με θύματα μεταξύ των μελών του πληρώματος, χωρίς να διευκρινίζεται αν πρόκειται για νεκρούς ή τραυματίες, όπως ανακοίνωσε μετά τα μεσάνυχτα της Τετάρτης προς Πέμπτη μέσω Telegram ο περιφερειάρχης Γιούρι Σλιούσαρ.
Ukrainian forces attacked a vessel in the port of Rostov-on-Don— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 17, 2025
According to preliminary information, there are casualties among the crew, the regional governor said.
Reports indicate at least five explosions in the northern and central parts of Rostov. pic.twitter.com/wmbvgIh9er
Ο κ. Σλιούσαρ έκανε επίσης λόγο για πλήγματα σε υπό ανέγερση πολυκατοικία και σπίτια που πήραν φωτιά στην πόλη, προσθέτοντας πως «διευκρινίζονται» πληροφορίες για θύματα.
🇺🇦🇷🇺 A residential building in Rostov-on-Don (Russia) was damaged following a Ukrainian attack on the city.— Zaryon OSINT (@zarGEOINT) December 17, 2025
📍 Geolocation: 47.23464, 39.61284@GeoConfirmed @Liveuamap @UAControlMap
1/2 pic.twitter.com/jhAvonOJsm
Σύμφωνα με τις αναφορές, τουλάχιστον πέντε εκρήξεις σημειώθηκαν στα βόρεια και κεντρικά σημεία του Ροστόφ.
🇺🇦#Ukraine attacked the russian port of Rostov-On-Don.— 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸Midobecker 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@midobecker_1) December 17, 2025
As a result a cargo ship was struck and it is on fire. That thing is not sailing anymore.
Also, the Rostov region is under an intense #Ukrainian drone swarm attack. Targets are being hit in the town of Bataysk⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dVjp6altEH