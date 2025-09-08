Τουλάχιστον 15 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν σε επίθεση με πυροβόλο όπλο που σημειώθηκε σε είσοδο της Ιερουσαλήμ, εκ των οποίων έξι είναι σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση, όπως ανακοίνωσε η υπηρεσία ασθενοφόρων του Ισραήλ, Μαγκέν Νταβίντ Αντόμ.

Σύμφωνα με τα πρώτα στοιχεία, οι δύο δράστες της επίθεσης έχουν εξουδετερωθεί, όπως μεταδίδει το Times of Israel.