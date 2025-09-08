Τουλάχιστον 15 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν σε επίθεση με πυροβόλο όπλο που σημειώθηκε σε είσοδο της Ιερουσαλήμ, εκ των οποίων έξι είναι σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση, όπως ανακοίνωσε η υπηρεσία ασθενοφόρων του Ισραήλ, Μαγκέν Νταβίντ Αντόμ.

Σύμφωνα με τα πρώτα στοιχεία, οι δύο δράστες της επίθεσης έχουν εξουδετερωθεί, όπως μεταδίδει το Times of Israel.

🇮🇱 BREAKING: Terror Attack in Jerusalem!



Shooting at Ramot junction in Jerusalem – reports of two terrorists eliminated.



Four civilians were murdered.

Seven are seriously injured.



Our hearts go out to the victims and their families 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SxMLfOyXs7 — One Jewish State (@onejewishstate) September 8, 2025

⚠️ BREAKING



At the Ramot Junction entrance to Jerusalem, medics and security forces are responding to a shooting attack.



At least 15 people have been injured, six of whom are in serious condition.



Two assailants, responsible for the attack have been neutralized. pic.twitter.com/qKfEz4hvEu — Vanguard Intel Group 🛡 (@vanguardintel) September 8, 2025

🚨 Breaking: #Terror attack at Ramot Junction, Jerusalem.

Two #Palestinian terrorists opened fire on a bus full of civilians and cars on the road.

~15 injured, 6 critically. Rescue forces fighting for lives. Terrorists neutralized. Updates to follow. #Jerusalem #Israel… pic.twitter.com/adWiga21cY — Aviv Zell 🇮🇱🎗️ (@AvivZell) September 8, 2025