Τουλάχιστον 15 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν σε επίθεση με πυροβόλο όπλο που σημειώθηκε σε είσοδο της Ιερουσαλήμ, εκ των οποίων έξι είναι σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση, όπως ανακοίνωσε η υπηρεσία ασθενοφόρων του Ισραήλ, Μαγκέν Νταβίντ Αντόμ.
Σύμφωνα με τα πρώτα στοιχεία, οι δύο δράστες της επίθεσης έχουν εξουδετερωθεί, όπως μεταδίδει το Times of Israel.
Shooting at Ramot junction in Jerusalem – reports of two terrorists eliminated.
Four civilians were murdered.
Seven are seriously injured.
At the Ramot Junction entrance to Jerusalem, medics and security forces are responding to a shooting attack.
At least 15 people have been injured, six of whom are in serious condition.
Two Palestinian terrorists opened fire on a bus full of civilians and cars on the road.
TERROR ATTACK IN JERUSALEM
Two armed terrorists, disguised as bus passengers, opened fire inside the vehicle killing 4 people, injuring 20, 5 are in critical condition, fighting for their lives.
