Severe flooding hit #Albufeira, #Algarve, after few mins of rain. Yellow warnings issued for heavy rain, storms, and hail in #Faro, Beja (till 3 pm & Friday 3 am-9 pm), Lisbon (12 pm-6 pm), and #Santarém (3 pm-9 pm) as Portugal braces for more downpours.#Flood #Portugal #Rain pic.twitter.com/D7VdlJNVxY