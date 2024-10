⚠️ 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 ⚠️



🇮🇷 | 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗯𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗿𝗮𝗻!



By the grace of God, the Bavar-373 has finally proven itself in Battle! pic.twitter.com/GOHEc9LVWL