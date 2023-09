What a shame on humanity this is. How insensitive can people be to not come forward and help a 12 year old victim of rape? This incident from Ujjain makes the heart weep on the unfairness of it all. Walked Semi-Naked On Road For 2.5 Hrs, Denied Help By Locals in Ujjain.#India❤️ pic.twitter.com/eqqQpBsJMq