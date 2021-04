Faster, farther, bolder. #MarsHelicopter is set for flight No. 3 on April 25. https://t.co/1wUTLiBm7d



Flight plan:

Speed: ~4.5mph

Range: 330ft (100m) roundtrip

Altitude: 16ft (5m)



Data expected later Sunday. Til then, peep this shot of rover tracks from the 2nd flight. pic.twitter.com/0qjtWC3jCz