"He managed to get five No10s to play together."🇧🇷 Mario Zagallo was the first man to win the #WorldCup as a player and a coach 🏆🏆Where does he rank among the game's greatest coaches?—🇧🇷 Discover more Seleção stories in: 𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱: 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘇𝗶𝗹 𝟭𝟵𝟳𝟬📽️ Coming soon.#Mexico70 | #WorldCupAtHome