🚨 The dialogue between Messi and Rodrygo, reports @TyCSports



🇧🇷 Rodrygo to Messi after Argentine team came out from the locker room: “You cowards.”



🇦🇷 Leo Messi: “We are the world champions, why are we cowards? Look at your mouth.” pic.twitter.com/MZwxqJYcV9