⚡🌍In the EU in 2020, more than 70% of electricity consumed was generated from renewable sources in:

🇦🇹 Austria (78%)

🇸🇪 Sweden (75%)

This was lowest in:

🇲🇹 Malta (10%)

🇭🇺 Hungary and 🇨🇾 Cyprus (both 12%)

