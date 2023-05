First of all, I want to thank all the defenders of our skies. Thank you, heroes! Eighteen of the eighteen missiles were shot down. That's why we are constantly working on visits that will bring more opportunities, more Patriot, IRIS-T, Crotale, Hawk, NASAMS systems. Again and again, I thank all our partners in the world who have helped our country with the appropriate air defense systems!We also have to remember how much effort it takes to get such weapons for Ukraine. How much time, energy, arguments, meetings and information work allowed us to build such an air defense system. This is a tremendous job… And I thank each and every one who is involved! At all levels! Day after day, month after month, our team has been working to ensure that we have protection of the sky. We used to hear that Patriots were supposedly unrealistic… And now here they are, Patriots.And that’s not all we will provide for Ukraine! Together with Ukraine's partners, we will make the defense against terror as strong as possible.Glory to each of our warriors! Glory to everyone who helps! Glory to Ukraine!