🚀 People all across Russia are celebrating the 6️⃣2️⃣nd anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic spaceflight.



🧑‍🚀 Those most passionate do wonderful feats: e.g. Anapa's resident Leonid Valitov made an incredible sand image of Gagarin & his legendary "Off we go!"



🤯 It took 5 hours. pic.twitter.com/nrI5vy49Tz