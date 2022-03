Convo between demoralized Russian occupiers & Ukrainian civilians.



"Guys, please go home. We don't need to be saved. Go save yourselves, we're fine here"

"You have families, wives, kids. But you shelled Kharkiv with Grads. Grads! Is this how you save?"

