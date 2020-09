Ακραία υψοφοβικός πατέρας θα πέσει από τα 10.000 μέτρα για να πάρει στο παιδί του ένα αμαξίδιο

View this post on Instagram

During this awful pandemic when our days are full of worry and confusion, we have to strive to find the light in the dark 🌟 Josh being unable to work will affect us financially for a long time to come. To what extent we can’t be sure of yet, but it’s caused us a lot of worry and will continue to do so. However - having him home is giving us the most invaluable family time and for that at least, we can be thankful 💙 He’s got the chance to have more bonding time with our baby daughter than most working dads will ever be fortunate enough to have 💕 Having him home means that Zach always has one parent to play with, even when his little sister is in need of attention from the other. It’s been obvious that he’s been loving having us all together 🥰 Nothing will take away from how utterly devastating this virus is - but the Zachsbattle message is to live for the moment and to always find joy in the little things in life. Now more than ever, we need to remember that and we need to be thankful for the things we do have during these crazy and uncertain times 💙