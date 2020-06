Χαμός στα social media: Η αλήθεια για το βίντεο με τη «σύλληψη Αφροαμερικανού πράκτορα του FBI»

This is one of my friends Atter. He is not an FBI agent but a Paramedic EMT. Atter is one of the most down to earth person know and is an extremely generous and kind friend. He is also a very patient person. This is the city of Rochester, Mn and the cops do this a lot. https://t.co/zKHkfb4A9q

— ☽( عَبْدُ اَلْلَّهِ ) Abdullahi (@ajprotege) June 1, 2020