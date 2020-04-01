Μήνυμα ελπίδας από Αμερικανό γιατρό που τραγουδάει το «Imagine» του Τζον Λένον

Το συγκινητικό βίντεο ενός Αμερικανού ορθοπεδικού που τραγουδάει το «Imagine» του Τζον Λένον, θέλοντας να δώσει ένα μήνυμα ελπίδας εν μέσω πανδημίας του κορονοϊού, έχει κάνει τον γύρο του διαδικτύου.
Ο Dr. Elvis L. Francois με την ιατρική του στολή τραγουδάει έχοντας στο πλευρό του έναν άλλο γιατρό, τον William Robinson να παίζει πιάνο.
Όπως αναφέρει το CNN, το βίντεο έγινε viral, με περισσότερα από 356,000 views στο Instagram.
Imagine all the people... —- In life, there are so many things that divide us. Religion, race, politics, social status etc and etc....But today a global pandemic brings us all together as one. —- Over the next few months our health care system will be tested. Millions of lives will be lost. Health care providers will be under an incredible amount of stress to save thousands of people. But when times are as dark as they are today, nothing shines brighter than the human spirit. —- There is something beautiful about a collective struggle. And the beauty in what we are facing today is that the only way to overcome this pandemic is for us to all come together as one. —- Nurses, doctors, students, research scientists, politicians, Uber eats drivers, cashiers, factory workers etc.....Getting through this will be hard but one thing is certain...the only way we will get through it is together, as one —- — —- “You might say that I’m a dreamer. But I’m not the only one. I hope some day that you will join us...and the world will live as one....” —- Thankful for my brother @w_a_robinson w_a_robinson on the piano — 📸 @kpace1914 —- Much love to all 7.53 billion people out there, Doctor Elvis —- #covid_19 #healthcareworkers
«Στη ζωή, υπάρχουν πολλά πράγματα που μας χωρίζουν. Η θρησκεία, η φυλή, οι πολιτικές πεποιθήσεις, το κοινωνικό στάτους και πολλά άλλα. Αλλά σήμερα, μια παγκόσμια επιδημία μας φέρνει όλους κοντά, σαν ένα.
Τους επόμενους μήνες, το σύστημα υγείας θα δοκιμαστεί. Πολλές ζωές θα χαθούν. Το ιατρονοσηλευτικό προσωπικό θα έχει την απίστευτη πίεση να σώσει χιλιάδες ανθρώπους. Αλλά όταν οι καιροί είναι τόσο σκοτεινοί, τίποτα δε λάμπει πιο πολύ από το ανθρώπινο πνεύμα» έγραψε ο γιατρός στη λεζάντα του βίντεο.
«Υπάρχει κάτι υπέροχο σε αυτή την κοινή μάχη. Και η ομορφιά σε αυτό που αντιμετωπίζουμε σήμερα είναι ότι ο μόνος τρόπος να ξεπεράσουμε αυτή την πανδημία είναι όλοι να ενωθούμε σαν ένα».
Δεν είναι η πρώτη φορά που οι δύο γιατροί δημοσίευσαν μουσικό βίντεο στο Instagram, καθώς εκτός από την επιστήμη τους, τους κινητοποιεί και η καλλιτεχνική δημιουργία.
When you’re feeling low ——— And there’s no one around.... —— When it looks like its over —— And lifes got you down... ——— Hold on to me brother ———— I’ll be there when you need.... —— Because theres a brighter tomorrow — This I truly believe —————— Everything is gonna be alright — So dry those eyes....it’ll be....alright.... —— —— —— Before he retired the legendary Dr. Franklin Sim once told me....”As a surgeon, it is your responsibility to bear the burden of worry with your patients.....” —— As health care providers we often meet people at their greatest time of need....Sometimes the best medicine you could ever give someone is the simple reminder that everything will be alright... —— Much love to my brother Dr. Robinson @w_a_robinson on the keys... —— #tbt To the first time I really understood that Music is Medicine.... —— Cover of the song Alright @mikeyung —— —— —— #musicismedicine #itllbealright #keepclimbing #keepfighting #orthopedicsurgery #medicalstudent #residentlife #nurse #physicaltherapy #healthcare