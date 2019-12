Αυστραλία: Το «καμένο» χριστουγεννιάτικο δέντρο και το μήνυμα για τις πυρκαγιές

The bushfires might have cast a shadow over Christmas, but they can’t take away the spirit and resilience of our communities. This tree, crafted from burnt limbs yet showing signs of regeneration, will stand in Sydney’s Wynyard Park as a reminder.(Turn on ????)Check out how it was made, hear from bushfire survivors and contribute to our work: http://rcau.org/23Ak50xABtXArtwork and video by: Scoundrel

Posted by Australian Red Cross on Sunday, 15 December 2019