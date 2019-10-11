ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
12:39
11/10/2019
Εικόνες αποκάλυψης από φωτιά που καίει σπίτια στο Λος Άντζελες
Μια μεγάλη πυρκαγιά έχει ξεσπάσει στο Λος Άντζελες, η οποία ξεκίνησε από την περιοχή Sylmar και κινείται γρήγορα προς Granada Hills και Porter Ranch.

Σύμφωνα με τους Los Angeles Times, η φωτιά απειλεί εκατοντάδες σπίτια σε μια μεγάλη περιοχή. Τουλάχιστον δύο σπίτια έπιασαν φωτιά στην οδό Jolette στη Granada Hills.

Σε αρκετά σημεία έχει ζητηθεί από τους κατοίκους να εγκαταλείψουν τα σπίτια τους.

