Εικόνες αποκάλυψης από φωτιά που καίει σπίτια στο Λος Άντζελες

Μια μεγάλη πυρκαγιά έχει ξεσπάσει στο Λος Άντζελες, η οποία ξεκίνησε από την περιοχή Sylmar και κινείται γρήγορα προς Granada Hills και Porter Ranch.
Σύμφωνα με τους Los Angeles Times, η φωτιά απειλεί εκατοντάδες σπίτια σε μια μεγάλη περιοχή. Τουλάχιστον δύο σπίτια έπιασαν φωτιά στην οδό Jolette στη Granada Hills.
The #SaddleridgeFire is now 15-20 acres, unclear how many homes under evacuation orders https://t.co/BEMDLeweT1 pic.twitter.com/OHMqM1EJdV
— KTLA (@KTLA) October 11, 2019
Σε αρκετά σημεία έχει ζητηθεί από τους κατοίκους να εγκαταλείψουν τα σπίτια τους.
The #SaddleridgeFire which started in Sylmar has now jumped the 5 freeway per @LAFD. Additional mandatory evacuation orders for the area of Balboa to Tampa north of Sesnon. The 210 freeway between the 5 & 118 has been shutdown per @CHPsouthern. Take this fire seriously! pic.twitter.com/bQT7imoQ9O
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 11, 2019
The #SaddleridgeFire appears to have damaged power lines in the area; aerial video shows the blaze continuing to rapidly grow https://t.co/BEMDLeeDur pic.twitter.com/wDDqMHNCz1
— KTLA (@KTLA) October 11, 2019
The #SaddleridgeFire has forced the shutdown of the 210 Freeway https://t.co/BEMDLeeDur pic.twitter.com/4hcnIiWtPJ
— KTLA (@KTLA) October 11, 2019