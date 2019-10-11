Εικόνες αποκάλυψης από φωτιά που καίει σπίτια στο Λος Άντζελες

Μια μεγάλη πυρκαγιά έχει ξεσπάσει στο Λος Άντζελες, η οποία ξεκίνησε από την περιοχή Sylmar και κινείται γρήγορα προς Granada Hills και Porter Ranch.

Σύμφωνα με τους Los Angeles Times, η φωτιά απειλεί εκατοντάδες σπίτια σε μια μεγάλη περιοχή. Τουλάχιστον δύο σπίτια έπιασαν φωτιά στην οδό Jolette στη Granada Hills.

Σε αρκετά σημεία έχει ζητηθεί από τους κατοίκους να εγκαταλείψουν τα σπίτια τους.

The #SaddleridgeFire which started in Sylmar has now jumped the 5 freeway per @LAFD. Additional mandatory evacuation orders for the area of Balboa to Tampa north of Sesnon. The 210 freeway between the 5 & 118 has been shutdown per @CHPsouthern. Take this fire seriously! pic.twitter.com/bQT7imoQ9O

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 11, 2019