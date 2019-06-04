ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
Πυροβολισμοί στην Αυστραλία, πληροφορίες για τέσσερις νεκρούς

Ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ μέσα σε ξενοδοχείο

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
14:34
04/06/2019
loading

Τουλάχιστον τέσσερις άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους στην Αυστραλία και ακόμα δύο έχουν τραυματιστεί, σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, από πυροβολισμούς σε ξενοδοχείο στο Ντάργουιν.

Όπως μεταδίδουν μέσα ενημέρωσης της χώρας, έπεσαν τουλάχιστον είκοσι πυροβολισμοί.

Το ABC αναφέρει πως μία γυναίκα στο ξενοδοχείο δέχθηκε πολλαπλά πυρά στα πόδια.

Τη συμπαράστασή του στα θύματα και τις οικογένειές τους εξέφρασε ο πρωθυπουργός Μάικλ Μακόρμακ.

(φωτογραφία αρχείου)

