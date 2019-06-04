Πυροβολισμοί στην Αυστραλία, πληροφορίες για τέσσερις νεκρούς

Τουλάχιστον τέσσερις άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους στην Αυστραλία και ακόμα δύο έχουν τραυματιστεί, σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, από πυροβολισμούς σε ξενοδοχείο στο Ντάργουιν.

Όπως μεταδίδουν μέσα ενημέρωσης της χώρας, έπεσαν τουλάχιστον είκοσι πυροβολισμοί.

Το ABC αναφέρει πως μία γυναίκα στο ξενοδοχείο δέχθηκε πολλαπλά πυρά στα πόδια.

BREAKING Police understand four people have been killed by a gunman in Darwin.

Τη συμπαράστασή του στα θύματα και τις οικογένειές τους εξέφρασε ο πρωθυπουργός Μάικλ Μακόρμακ.

Awful news out of Darwin this evening.

Our thoughts are with those who have been killed, their families and friends.

Our appreciation to emergency services on the scene.

We await further details as to the circumstances surrounding this dreadful and tragic event.

— Michael McCormack (@M_McCormackMP) 4 June 2019