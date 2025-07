30th May 2023, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Bowel Cancer. Unless you have been through it, no one will ever understand the pain cancer causes both physically and mentally. Through my journey I have always documented myself as a diary or videos to send to my family and friends as updates. The videos I share were not intended to be shared on TikTok, but now that I am sharing my raw, real, vulnerable moments I hope it brings alight to what people don’t see. Cancer Hurts. It’s not just about shaving your head and going through chemo sitting in a chair. I hope you all can understand how hard people put up a fight, every day I fight just to live. I fight to stay here for my son and partner. It’s a battle but I am strong and I stay positive and not become a victim to this godawful disease #cancer #terminalcancer #bowelcancer #coloncancer #stage4cancer #fightcancerwithhope #fightcancer