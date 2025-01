Selena Gomez shared an emotional Instagram story addressing President Donald Trump’s threat of mass deportations, which has ignited fears of family separations. She later deleted the story, posting another that read: ‘Apparently, it’s not ok to show empathy for people.’ The Texas-born actress, 32, has recently opened up about her family’s immigration journey, which began in the 1970s when her aunt crossed the border from Mexico hidden in the back of a truck. Her paternal grandparents followed their daughter to the U.S. and later welcomed Selena’s father. Read the full story at DailyMail.com. 🎥 Instagram/selenagomez #selenagomez #showbiz #trump #deportation #mexico #news