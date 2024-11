Last night, the AFU conducted an ATACMS strike on the Russian 1046th Logistics Center, 67th GRAU Arsenal, #Karachev, #Bryansk Oblast, Russia, 115-km from UA border @ 53.144499, 34.952172. 12 secondary explosions and a massive detonation were recorded.



