George Floyd had cities burned for him. Turns out he overdosed.

Jonathan Lewis, Jr. was only 17 and he was beat to death by a group of 15 black kids and you cocksuckers aren't saying a word.

Because racism and violence against white people is ok.

🖕🖕🏻🖕🏼🖕🏽🖕🏾🖕🏿 pic.twitter.com/swu3zzzSKF