A team led by #archeologist Christiana Köhler from @univienna is investigating the tomb of Queen Meret-Neith in Abydos – the most powerful woman in the period around 3,000 BC. ⌛ What 5000-year-old wine says about her historic significance?

Read here: ⤵ https://t.co/sy10jANYIN pic.twitter.com/26Xy9Rct9s